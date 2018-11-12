Pushpa Bector, EVP & Head Premium Malls, DLF Utilities

Pushpa Bector

EVP & Head Premium Malls

DLF Mall Of India

Pushpa Bector is the EVP & Head Premium Malls, DLF Mall of India, India’s first and the largest upcoming destination mall.

She is responsible for creating India’s first destination mall, DLF Mall of India that is spread across 2 million sq.ft. in Noida. The mall has become a go to destination among the classes and masses of the Delhi NCR region.

She heads all premium malls in DLF’s portfolio including DLF Place – Saket, Cyber Hub – Gurgaon and City Centre – Chandigarh & DLF Promenade.

She also takes care of P&L, Marketing and Leasing among other things for all these malls.

Pushpa Bector is widely acknowledged for her role in leasing over 3 million sq.ft. of retail space at DLF malls. In the 10 years of her association with DLF, she has headed DLF Promenade and has also helped set up the F&B division for DLF malls.

She has has over two decades of extensive experience and is a renowned name in the retail and mall business domain. Her continuous endeavour and contribution has led her to be recognized as the Most Admired Shopping Centre Professional of the Year at Asia Shopping Center and Mall Awards 2014 and International Women Leadership Award for the Excellence in the Retail Industry organized by CMO Asia in 2013.

Pushpa Bector is also a member of the CII national committee for retail.

She has previously worked with renowned groups such as The Oberoi group of Hotels, Jubilant Foodworks and Apollo International.