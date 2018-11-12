Instacart unveils national expansion of new ‘Instacart Pickup’ grocery service

Instacart, the North American leader in online groceries, has announced the national expansion of Instacart Pickup, a new grocery click-and-collect service. Instacart Pickup gives customers the convenience of both delivery and/or pickup options, allowing them to order through Instacart and pick up their groceries from their favorite retailer. Instacart will be working with existing and new retail partners to add the Instacart Pickup service to participating partner stores nationwide over the coming months and throughout 2019.

The national rollout of Instacart Pickup follows a multi-month product pilot the company offered customers to enlist their feedback on the new service. Based on their positive response, the company has deepened its partnerships with ALDI, Cub Foods, Food Lion, Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, Smart & Final, Sprouts, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans, among others, to offer the Instacart Pickup service in nearly 200 stores across 25 key markets near Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

“We want to make grocery shopping effortless by helping our customers get the groceries they need from the retailers they love. Our customers want choice and we’re excited to now offer the pickup option they’ve been asking for,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. “In our house, sometimes the ritual of going to the grocery store is inspiring and helps us meal plan for the week. Other times, we’re busy and can’t get to the store, so delivery makes life easier for us. For families that are out and about and running errands, a pickup solution might be a better fit for their family rhythm. I’m excited to work with our existing retail partners to now offer Instacart Pickup and look forward to adding more beloved grocers over the coming months and expanding this service to even more families.”

“We’re proud to offer our customers more ways to get the groceries they need when they want them,” said Ed Rick, Director, Consumer Marketing & Digital at Tops Friendly Markets. “Instacart Pickup is the perfect option for busy Tops customers who are on-the-go and want the flexibility and convenience to shop when and how they want while still getting access to the Tops groceries they love.”

Instacart customers in participating cities and retail locations will now be able to shop for fresh produce, meat, seafood and other kitchen essentials, place their order and pick up their groceries at their retailer of choice.

To access Instacart Pickup, customers can go online to https://www.instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app, select their city and store, add groceries to their Instacart grocery cart, then choose either a delivery window or pickup window before they check out. Instacart Pickup customers will receive an in-app notification when their groceries are ready. Pickup customers then send an in-app notification to their Instacart personal shopper letting them know they’re on the way to the store. As soon as they arrive, an Instacart shopper or retailer employee will bring the groceries out to the customer’s vehicle. Instacart’s Pickup service is free for Instacart Express members.

Instacart is currently accessible to more than 70 percent of U.S. households, and in all 50 states, and more than 50 percent of Canadian households. Instacart serves more than 15,000 different grocery stores across 4,000 cities with a dedicated community of 70,000 shoppers. Helping drive that growth are Instacart’s deep partnerships with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers such as Albertsons, ALDI, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, and Walmart Canada.