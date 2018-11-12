Zara arrives in 106 markets thanks to its new global online store

Zara has launched online sales through a dedicated worldwide online platform – http://www.zara.com/ww – thus bringing its fashions to customers in 106 new markets.

Most of these new markets are in Africa and include Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Madagascar, Zimbabwe and Ghana, among others. The online store has also made its début in numerous parts of the Caribbean and Asia.

The http://www.zara.com/ww platform, which is available in English and French and is supported by dedicated customer service similarly available in both languages, features new items from the women’s (including the Woman, Trafaluc and Basic lines), men’s and kids’ collections twice a week. The simple and intuitive browsing experience, configured for all devices, has been designed to enable the brand’s collections to be shopped as entire looks, thanks to its Corner Shops, which organise the ranges into curated collections (such as the current Dress Time theme), and Stories, which take shoppers on a visual tour of capsule collections and trends.

Zara customers can also shop the brand’s Join Life range, a selection of garments made from more sustainable raw materials and using more environmentally-friendly processes. In this specific section of the http://www.zara.com/ww platform, consumers can find out more about the stringent sustainability, environmental and quality standards that govern everything Zara does in order to generate value beyond profits.

http://www.zara.com/ww accepts widely used online payment methods such as PayPal, as well as all the main credit cards. Orders are processed in euros, grossed up by the corresponding delivery and customs charges, and fulfilled from Zara’s online platform in Spain; they will be received within three to seven days.