Casa Buzallong launches its first store in Vadodara

Casa Buzallong has launched its first store in the heart of Vadodra. Sprawling across the ground floor of a charming heritage bungalow, Casa Buzallong is a treasure trove of coveted furniture, artifacts and home accessories that indulges customers with the joy of enhanced home décor.

Combining old world architecture with contemporary taste, the brand offers a plethora of elegant pieces of furniture, imaginative home accents and beautiful products that are an interesting mix made in-house and those that are carefully sourced from around the Indian subcontinent.

The products at this dainty décor hub spread across 3,000 square feet, whether a sofa, a teapoy, paintings or soft furnishings, all are designed to bring extraordinary touch to your beautiful home.

Speaking at the launch, Shimauli Vora, Proprietor, Casa Buzallong said, “We are glad to open our standalone store in a space that sparks our artistic indulgences. Casa Buzallong is a creative effort to make the process of decorating a home simple, enjoyable and engaging. Our range offers an interesting assortment of products that boast of unmatched quality and impeccable designs. This new store is a one stop-shop for all your décor needs.”

The store’s high ceilings, mosaic tiles and sense of space are a breath of fresh air to those looking for an uncluttered and unhurried shopping experience. With its hospitable atmosphere and bountiful options to select from, Casa Buzallong makes building a home an experience to cherish for a lifetime.