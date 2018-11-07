Being Human Jewellery launches its first exclusive store in Chandigarh

Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation has partnered with Mumbai based Style Quotient Jewellery Private Ltd. to introduce Being Human Jewellery’s 1st exclusive franchise store in Chandigarh.

Being Human Jewellery’s Franchise store in Chandigarh was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in 2018 with the Salman Khan Films Production – Loveyatri.

The store houses an enthralling range of fine jewellery catering to varied tastes. Elegantly designed, Being Human Jewellery comprises of light-weight collections in plain gold, diamonds, and coloured stone pieces. The designs are classic, stylish, quirky and affordable, catering to every woman’s taste in fine jewellery.

On this occasion, Salman Khan, Bollywood actor, said, “It feels great that we are taking our next step of expansion with Being Human Jewellery’s first Franchise Store in Chandigarh! The people of Chandigarh have always given me a lot of love and I hope we continue to receive it.”

Prasad Kapre, CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Private Limited, the company holding the global licensee of Being Human Jewellery, expressed, “After a successful launch, Being Human Jewellery is all geared up for an aggressive growth plan. With Chandigarh being our first franchise store, it sets the tone for upcoming Being Human Jewellery stores across the country. Women will now have access to a trendy, sleek, minimalist and elegant jewellery range to accessorize their look.”