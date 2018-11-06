DN Regalia Mall aims at unique retail experience with a focus on exclusivity

DN Regalia Mall is slated to become one of the most promising retail destinations in Patrapada, Bhubaneshwar. Spread across 2,50,000 sq. ft. with two levels of dedicated fashion, lifestyle

shops, restaurants and cafés along with a reputed hypermarket, the mall will be a complete shopping experience for both locals as well as tourists.

DN Regalia Mall promises a mix of national, international and regional brands for customers who seek the finer things in life. It aims to off er a unique shopping experience where the focus is on brand mix, exclusivity, space and aesthetics.

Major Attractions

DN Regalia has INOX as their multiplex partner, Big Bazaar as hypermarket while Splash, Max, Zudio and Easy Buy are fashion anchors/mini anchors. These brands will soon commence their fit-outs in the coming months and to ensure a smooth and timely

process. Beyond Square feet will be doing fit-out management for the mall.

The brand is also roping in key FEC players with bowling lanes, a separate toys concept, Virtual Reality concept, and a Scary House type of concept. Once the mall is operational the management plans to also add outdoor gaming zones. The mall will also have a 450 seater food court spread over 15,000 sq. ft. with 13 food outlets and four kiosks to cater to various taste buds.

Talking about the importance of F&B as one of the important categories at DN Regalia Mall, Jagadish Prasad Naik, Managing Director, Lifeline Multiventures Pvt. Ltd says, “F&B as a category serves our day-to-day needs and as such generates assured and more footfalls in the mall compared to inline brands. Considering this fact at DN Regalia we have given special emphasis to F&B as a category and created a food Hub which would accommodate around 20-25 F&B concepts in addition to the food court.”

Malls as FEC

For a mall to be successful it should cater to the needs of the entire family. Moreover, due to the popularity of online shopping, malls are working more on improving the experience of its customers. As such family entertainment centers act as a magnet for the entire family and friends to come together and enjoy.

“We have partnered with INOX for better movie experience and they are coming up with 750+ seater multiplex. We are in advance discussion with one of the reputed national player in FEC category who would be doing bowling and other gaming formats. We have also signed ‘Scary House’ and virtual gaming concepts. Given the size of the mall, we have already dedicated a sizeable portion for entertainment brands. However, we have plans to add outdoor entertainment concepts in our beautifully landscaped zones for the mall,” says Naik.

Technology: Omnichannel is the Buzzword

The kind of convenience and experience Omnichannelisation brings, is a path that DN Regalia wants to tread along with its retail partners.

“We are already working on an app. We are planning to have a cashless and digital parking management system, digital mall directory, digital signages etc. Our mall will give special focus on customer convenience and shall have services like; free Wi-Fi, valet parking, ATMs, baby changing, wheelchair accessibility throughout the mall, dedicated parking for women and differently abled,” says Naik, assuring patrons that the mall is embracing technology.