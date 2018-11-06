Bata sales buoyed by consumer campaigns and portfolio refresh

Bata India Limited, the country’s largest footwear retailer reported Rs 6,731 million in net sales for its second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The 15 percent growth came on the back of the successful new brand campaign ‘Be Surprised’ featuring Kriti Sanon, the stylish Bollywood actor and youth icon as the new face for Bata’s fashion forward women’s range and over 100 new styles.

Keeping up with its commitment to provide a world class shopping experience, Bata India continued the launch of its international ‘Red Angela’ stores in multiple cities across India. With almost 50 new international design ‘Red Angela’ stores now open, it has already started to yield positive results by way of footfalls and delighted customers.

“We have built up growth momentum in Q2 with portfolio refresh across categories, and we hope to continue it as we get into the peak festival season. Our strategy of using youth icons to push our key categories has yielded positive results. Continuing our commitment to provide a world-class shopping experience to our customers, we are expanding the footprint of the ‘Red Angela’ stores, which are driving additional footfalls as well as improving the brand saliency,” said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India.

The month of August witnessed floods in Kerala and the whole country got together to help the state get back on its feet. Bata India as a responsible corporate citizen, immediately sprang into action by identifying the three worst-hit areas and creating local teams of managers to reach out to communities to arrange for essential items like shoes, medicines and clothes. Bata India employees also volunteered to contribute a day’s salary towards the relief efforts and an equivalent amount was contributed by Bata India towards the same cause.