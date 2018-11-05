Raymond expands retail presence; opens 200th Mini TRS in Bengaluru

With the motto of ‘Har Sheher mein Raymond’, Raymond Ltd, India’s leading textile manufacturers and retailers have announced today the opening of its landmark 200th ‘Mini’ TRS (The Raymond Shop) in Hoskote, Bengaluru.

The Raymond brand, which has an enviable and very rich legacy of over 90 years, has been on the forefront of redefining fashion in the emerging towns through its pioneering retail business model.

As India is taking a leap towards growth, Tier IV, V and VI towns are emerging as a hub of informed customers with growing aspirations and spending power. Raymond, India’s most trusted brand values these aspirations, hence they have forayed into agile format of stores to make their presence felt in every nook and corner of the country.

What started with one Mini TRS in March 2017, in Bihta, Bihar has reached a milestone of 200 stores today. “We believe that experiential shopping for fabric and apparel coupled with custom tailoring and fashion advisory service, will always be in vogue. While the world is moving to a more virtual shopping experience by the day, Raymond is still committed to providing its customers physical retail touch-points closer to their home that enhances experiential shopping,” says Sanjay Behl, CEO, Lifestyle, Raymond.

With expansive product portfolio, relentless focus on quality and Raymond’s retail lineage, these smaller but smarter store formats engage customers with an immersive and world class shopping experience.

“With this new business model we have rolled out 200 stores in the past 80 weeks – the fastest retail store rollout in men’s fashion and lifestyle category,” says Mohit Dhanjal, Director-Retail, Raymond Limited.

The optimised format TRS also has an integrated digital Omnichannel capability, through which customers can access a curated range of products on the online store – Raymond Next.