Future Consumer Q2 loss narrows to Rs 3 crore

, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, Saturday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 3.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.30 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,019.61 crore as against Rs 756.28 crore in the year-ago period, Future Consumer( formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise) said in a BSE filing.

The company’s total expenses stood at Rs 1,015.57 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 761.78 crore in the year-ago period.

