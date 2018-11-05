V-Mart announces appointment of Govind Shrikhande as an Independent Director

V-Mart, the world’s best performing department store chain, has announced the appointment of Govind Shrikhande as an Independent Director of the company, effective Nov 2, 2018.

Shrikhande possesses rich cross-functional experience in the textiles, apparel and retail industry. In his last professional role, he was the Managing Director of Shoppers Stop, where he started his stint in 2001 as the Vice President of Buying & Merchandising function, growing to the role of Chief Operating Officer role before being elevated as the MD.

Prior to Shoppers Stop, he was associated with Mafatlal and Johnson & Johnson. He has the unique distinction of being part of the team that launched Arvind Denim and Arrow. Shrikhande has also worked with Bombay Dyeing.

With this appointment, V-Mart’s current Board constitution is as follows: Lalit Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director; Madan Agarwal, Whole Time Director; Aakash Moondhra, Independent Director; Murli Ramachandran, Independent Director; Sonal Mattoo, Independent Director; and Govind Shrikhande, Independent Director.

Welcoming Shrikhande to the board, Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director said, “We are excited to welcome Govind on the Board of V-Mart. His extensive experience in managing large scale organizational transformation to drive customer centricity, and successful adoption of enabling technology and processes will be a great asset to the value retailing ethos of the company.”

“V-Mart has a strong brand as a value retailer, impressive connect with its customer base in Tier II and III towns, and is well-positioned to establish leadership in the affordable fashion segment,” commented Govind Shrikhande. “I am honored to join the Board during a time of opportunity driven by dynamic shifts in the Indian retail landscape, with millions of families in Tier II, III and IV towns transitioning to a modern retail and Omnichannel experience.”