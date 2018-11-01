LOTS Wholesale Solutions expands its footprint in India; launches its second store in Delhi NCR

LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the US$ 50 billion Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (Siam Makro) from Thailand, has unveiled its second wholesale distribution centre in India at Akshardham in East Delhi. The store was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. Earlier this year, the company had launched its first distribution centre at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura.

The newly launched store will cater to over 45,000 registered business customers which include hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), kirana stores, corporates, MSMEs and institutions such as government agencies, educational institutes and hospitals. Spread over an area of more than 53,000 sq ft the newly opened store has all the facilities including automatic system orders for re-stocking, predicting the demand as per customer’s behaviour, designated goods receiving and dispatching, live bakery, etc. In addition to that, transparent pricing, round the year promotions, consistent product availability, customised last mile delivery and credit facilities are also provided to satisfy the needs of its registered members.

The company’s commitment to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in the first five years and open 15 wholesale distribution centres across northern India has already started taking the shape. With its initial footprints in Delhi NCR, LOTS Wholesale Solutions will help generate 5,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next five years.

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, “I would like to congratulate LOTS Wholesale Solutions on opening its second store in Delhi NCR. India is the only country which has repealed 1,300 regulatory laws to create ease of business and has jumped over 42 ranks to move from 142nd place to 100th this year. Indian FDI has grown by 62 percent wherein globally the numbers have shrunk by 16 percent. This is a unique story for Indian retail and the government is pushing for financial inclusion and working closely with ministries like Commerce, DIPP and Food Processing to bring relief to farmers by doubling their income through better yield. It is our vision to make India an ideal place for large format business groups to set shop and contribute to the growing demands of our growing nation. International players like LOTS Wholesale Solutions setting up operations in India is a testament to India’s open-door policies in investment and trade. My compliments to LOTS Wholesale Solutions for opening two wholesale stores within a span of 3 months.’

Talking about the launch of the second store in India, Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, LOTS Wholesale Solutions said, “Our values revolve around victory and we place our customers at the core of our business. In the beginning of the year, we had promised to open two wholesale distribution centres in the year 2018. We launched our first store in July this year and are delighted to unveil our second store today at Akshardham. The facility is all set to cater to the requirements of our members in East Delhi and nearby catchment areas. Through this store, the business customers of LOTS Wholesale Solutions will have a wide range of more than 5,000 food and non-food products to select from. Besides they will also benefit from customised delivery solutions, competitive pricing and personalised service through our business development associates.”

The company brings specially curated assortments, categorised into food and beverages, kitchenware, household appliances, home decor, furniture, bedding, textiles, stationery and office supplies, electronic products and others; making LOTS Wholesale Solutions a complete one-stop shop.

At LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a lot of focus is given on customers’ needs and satisfaction. A host of member benefits including a wide-range of product selection at its stores, based on detailed research specifically catered to the catchment area and market demand.

Under its region-specific business strategy, LOTS Wholesale Solutions will provide support to home-grown brands and local suppliers. Fresh produce will be directly sourced from local farming communities, which will help farmers increase their income whilst reducing wastage during transportation and storage.