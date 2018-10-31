Dinaz Madhukar, Senior Vice President, DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality

Dinaz Madhukar, the Senior Vice President of DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality is a stalwart in the hospitality sector in India and a name to reckon with in the ever-growing luxury retail space.

She has over 25 years of operational experience with The Taj Group of Hotels, India’s largest luxury hospitality chain, as General Manager where she lead multiple functions with her final posting as General Manager of the charming Taj Connemara.

Currently, she is responsible for providing executive leadership and management of DLF’s Vasant Kunj Retail Complex including DLF Emporio, DLF Restaurants including the iconic Set’z.

In addition to this, she is responsible for the management of hospitality vertical of DLF that includes The Lodhi. She is also responsible for DLF’s luxury projects namely, YPCC (Chanakyapuri) a joint venture with NDMC at the historic Chanakya Cinema location.

She holds a Masters degree in General Management from IIM Bangalore and a Bachelor’s degree in General Law. She has accomplished a Personalized Leadership Development Programme, a corporate MBA through Common Purpose Meridian Programme.