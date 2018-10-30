Girish Rishi, Chief Executive Officer, JDA Software Group, Inc.

Integrity and hard work are at the center of the growth mindset and values-driven culture Girish Rishi has instilled in JDA Software since becoming Chief Executive Officer in February 2017. He is passionate about delivering customer value, establishing a customer-first approach and driving a product pivot toward edge technologies that enable JDA to innovate and deliver solutions that transform its customers’ supply chains.

A self-described recovering product manager, Rishi leverages the experience he gained in product development and go-to-market strategies while leading Symbol Technologies’ EMEA operations, Motorola’s Enterprise division, and Tyco International’s retail solutions business and North America services business. Rishi spent the first 15 years of his career in early- to mid-stage entrepreneurial companies learning the value of co-innovating with customers and delivering differentiated solutions. He serves on the Board of Directors of Insight Enterprises.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai, India, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Hartford, where he serves on the Board of Regents, and a master’s degree in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

He is a voracious reader and travels around the globe meeting with JDA customers, prospects and associates as part of his relentless pursuit of learning. If not leading a culture-driven company committed to learning, innovation and teamwork, he would be an author. In his downtime, he can often be found with his wife and two boys, either cooking or on the soccer field.