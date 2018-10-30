Amazon.in announces wave 3 of its biggest celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’

Amazon.in has announced wave 3 of its biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’. Starting 12 midnight on November 02, 2018, customers can get the biggest deals on millions of products across smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery and beauty, consumer electronics and more until 11:59 pm on November 05, 2018.

Customers can look forward to getting India’s most awaited smartphone – OnePlus 6T, exclusively on Amazon.in. Some of India’s bestselling mobile phones will be available at their lowest ever prices including the Redmi 6A which will go on a flash sale every day at 12 noon. Mi TV (49 inch) will go on a flash sale at 11 am every day of the event. Customers can enjoy 50-80 percent off plus a fashion bonus offer of extra 10 percent cashback on Amazon Fashion; off and extra 15 percent cashback on Amazon Fashion; up to 80 percent off on Home and Kitchen products; up to 25,000 off on laptops; up to 70 percent off on men’s grooming products and more.

Fire TV Stick and Echo 3rd generation devices will be available at great discounts. Customers can get up to 50 percent off on Alexa built-in devices such as speakers and headphones. Kindle eBook bestsellers will start at Rs 19 and an annual subscription of Kindle Unlimited will be available for Rs 1,488.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Festival can save more by getting extra 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC Debit and Credit cards and EMI. Furthermore, all customers can get up to 10 percent extra back on using any online payment method. Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, select Debit and Credit Cards.

“Our month-long celebration continues with wave 3 of our Great Indian Festival offering customers the best selection and biggest deals on our entire selection. With No-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery and installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, instant bank discounts, exciting cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting celebration on Amazon.in” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Apart from getting great deals during Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival, customers who shop for Rs 500 or more on November 02 using any online payment method will be eligible to get a free meal, movie ticket and mobile recharge! All eligible customers will get 100 percent cashback coupons on Swiggy, BookMyShow and mobile recharges on Amazon.in. Customers can also get up to Rs 2,000 back on select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Redbus, Faasos, EaseMyTrip and Netmeds by shopping on the Amazon shopping app and paying through any online payment method.