Splash unveils its new store at Phoenix Market City, Mumbai

After the success of store launch in Pacific Mall, Delhi, leading high street fashion brand – Splash is now opening its door to customers in Mumbai.

Probing its way into the bustling area, Splash is now launching its fifth store in Phoenix Market City, Kurla, one of the prominent malls in Mumbai.

The store was inaugurated by Abhinav Zuthsi, COO, Splash Fashion, India. Located on the lower ground floor of Phoenix Market City, the store is 6,225 square feet spacious and wide.

Splash offers a complete range of products across categories like women’s wear clothing, men’s wear clothing, accessories and footwear – all at an affordable price points. The brand has always aimed at the young, confident, and stylish generation of today who is always looking at reinventing and experimenting with their fashion sense.

On the occasion of the launch Abhinav Zutshi, COO, Splash said “Ever since the inception, we have been working towards making the brand big and easily available at major locations. We are excited to launch our latest store in Mumbai and hoping to enable our customers nearby for a seamless shopping experience.”

Currently, Splash has 5 stores in Mumbai and 20 stores across pan India making them one of the evolving brands in the fashion segment in the country.