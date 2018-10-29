DLF Promenade gears up to celebrate Diwali

The celebratory season is right around the corner and Delhi’s favorite fashion destination, DLF Promenade is all set to ring in the festivities in style. To celebrate the festival of prosperity, the mall is decked up in beautiful majestic decorations complimenting the traditional celebrations. One can also enjoy promotional deals for a rewarding and fun filled shopping experience with the exciting Diwali promotion.

This Diwali, DLF Promenade is celebrating the sacred and auspicious emblem and symbolically portraying the origins of the Ramayana with Lord Vishnu and his various avatars by installing a live sized Shanka (Conch) in their main atrium. The Shanka denotes fame, longevity and prosperity, the cleanser of sin and the abode of goddess Lakshmi who people worship during the time of deepawali. The installation is truly a delight to the eyes with intricate engravings and embellishments.

The mall patrons can also witness interesting offers and discounts to enhance their shopping experience while at the mall. Starting from October 12, 2018 the customers who shop for Rs 25,000 or above can take home a duvet set/ stylist poofs from EL Luxurio worth Rs 5,000. One lucky winner can also get a chance to stay at the Westin Pushkar Resort and Spa.10 highest shoppers during the promotion takes home a luxury hamper from Dayal Opticals.

DLF Promenade brought smiles on the faces of underprivileged children at Smile Foundation by celebrating Diwali at the mall. The mall planned a day out for the kids with various fulfilled activities which included a special movie screening at PVR ICON followed by a hearty meal for the kids, a drawing competition on theme ‘Their idea of Green Diwali’ and special spin the wheel art workshop by the Art Floor. The mall made sure that the kids had an amazing and memorable experience on Diwali.

Not only this, DLF Promenade is also supporting Green Diwali with WWF this year by gifting a plant sapling as a symbol of clean and green Diwali to mall patrons.