Shoppers Stop Q2 net profit at Rs 13.20 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net loss of Rs 21.80 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 867.09 crore during the quarter under review, up 2.77 percent, as against Rs 843.65 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 844.24 crore, up 2.43 percent, as against Rs 824.15 crore earlier.

“On a like-to-like basis for the quarter, our sales have increased by 3.6 per cent riding on our continuous efforts to provide immersive and seamless shopping experiences across in-store and online platforms,” Rajiv Suri, Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop was quoted by PTI as saying.

Shoppers Stop operates a network of 203 stores under brands like Shoppers Stop, HomeStop, MAC, Clinique , Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown and Smash Box.