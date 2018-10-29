Premium luggage brand Traworld ropes in Sonam K Ahuja as brand Ambassador

Traworld, a premium luggage brand from the house of Highspirit Commercial Ventures Pvt. Ltd, has signed Sonam K Ahuja, the much known fashionista from the Indian film industry as a brand ambassador for their premium luggage range.

Sonam K Ahuja known for making heads turn each time with her unique fashion sense, will be seen promoting a wide selection of bags targeting business and fashion conscious travellers. The company has just finished their first campaign ‘The World Is Your Ramp’, which will be rolled out in a couple of weeks.

The ad has been conceptualised and driven by Makani Creatives, who have worked on iconic brands like Pepe, Red Tape, Panasonic, Metro Shoes, Mochi Footwear, Mahindra Logistics, Lavie, Killer Jeans among others.

The print ad-campaign will be launched across national and other regional dailies spread across 10 leading cities reaching out to consumers across India. The Company also has plans to launch a series of BTL activities in multi-brand outlets (MBOs) pan India.

Traworld is a premium and a modern luggage brand for fashion conscious travellers. The brand offers a range of luggage bags which are stylish, classy and yet sturdy and value for money, keeping in mind the need and fashion sensibilities of its customers.

The luggage bags ranges from casual to business travel segments as per consumer’s requirements. The product is lightweight, shock resistant and water resistant with unique locking system to keep the luggage secured. Mobility ranges from four wheeled to eight wheeled, so that your luggage travels at your pace and is easy to carry.

“I am super excited to endorse premium luggage brand ‘Traworld’. Traworld goes well with my style statements and is in tune with my choice of fashionable and stylish luggage. Since I am a frequent traveller and I literally live out of my suitcase, I am cautious of the brand I would carry as it’s just not a brand but something that defines my personality. I can personally relate to the brand as it strongly relates to fashion. The brand will surely win the hearts of people who are always on a lookout for trendy and stylish luggage while they are travelling”, commented Sonam K Ahuja, Brand Ambassador, Traworld, when asked about her association with the brand.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Traworld said “Traworld is for all the wanderlusters out there who believe in traveling in style. Our range of products are sturdy and fashionable. In Sonam, we have found a great match with our vision. She is an inspiring person, well traveled and knows what she wants. An association formed on mutual appreciation is always a foundation for a strong partnership that we seek with our customers and our brand ambassador.”

Traworld is available in all leading retail stores across the country. It is also available in 3,500 MBOs spread across Seven states and has an online presence through leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Shopclues, Snapdeal, Indiamart and Paytm Mall.