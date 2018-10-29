Home Big Grid Uber Eats, CCD partner for virtual restaurant network

Uber Eats, CCD partner for virtual restaurant network

Food delivery app in partnership with Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) on Friday launched a network of virtual restaurants that will offer more choices of ‘delivery-only’ restaurant brands.

Uber Eats is currently present in 37 cities in India while CCD has a network of 1,742 cafes across 246 cities in India

The first restaurant brand under this partnership is scheduled to launch in mid-November on Uber Eats app, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with CCD – the pioneers of cafe culture in India,” said , Vice President of UberEverything, Uber Technologies.

“Using experience and lessons learnt in the virtual restaurant space from our global operations, we hope to provide our Indian restaurant partners greater growth opportunities,” Droege added.

Uber Eats is currently present in 37 cities in India while CCD has a network of 1,742 cafes across 246 cities in India.

