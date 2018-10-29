Myntra launches its in-house plus size brand, Sztori

Myntra has announced the launch of Sztori, its in-house plus size apparel brand, especially designed to suit a larger range of body shapes and sizes. It is essentially a designer wear in the plus size category, offering consumers, the perfect fit and multiple style options at affordable rates. The apparel is made to suit plus size body types rather than prove to be a mere extension in size on existing profiles, thus breaking the existing age-old norm in the Indian market.

Post identifying a white space opportunity in the segment, Myntra set out to design and develop merchandise under a new brand to cater to the category and make wearers look fashionable with multiple style options at affordable prices, opening new avenues in the industry.

Known for democratizing fashion across segments, the launch enables Myntra to go a step further and include size profiles into the ambit of ‘fashion for all’. It champions inclusivity in fashion, evaluating and emphasizing greater attention to styles, trends, designs, fit and fabric for plus sized apparel, in order to bring out the personality of the person wearing it. ‘Sztori’ derives its name and theme from Myntra’s ‘story’ of developing a brand that celebrates a person’s journey and spirit, helping to soar above shape and size.

The brand offers a range of products for men and women, including, Tees, denims, tops, dresses and more in L to XXXXL (Large to 4 times Large) sizes. Shoppers can choose from over 225 styles and designs at prices ranging from Rs 799-1,999.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Head, Myntra Fashion Brands, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the addition of Sztori to our portfolio of private brands. Plus size clothing is in great demand and it was time we offered something substantial in the category, opening up more avenues and possibilities for our customers. Research estimates that this segment will account for US$ 5-6 billion in the US$ 40 billion Indian online fashion apparel market, by 2020, which is approximately 10-12 percent of the overall market, making it an important proposition.”