Junction Mall to set up interactive mediums of e-portals

With the change in shopping trends in Tier I & II cities, there is a wave of emerging aspirational brands in East India. The middle class consumer has been elevated to a higher level. There is a rapid transformation in the eastern India market – from a traditional customer base into a fashion conscious, brandsavvy market. The young generation is shopping and demanding both fashion and quality along with value for money. Junction Mall is an excellent effort to meet these expectations and demands of consumers.

In an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail, Arijit Chatterjee, COO, Junction Mall Durgapur, talks about the innovations Junction Mall has adopted to offer a unique retail experience to consumers and the roadmap for the future.

Why are malls today turning into family entertainment centres?

Every mall in present time has started designing or converting the mall to cater to the needs of visitors starting from shopping to food to entertainment to many services. Consumers look to a mall for more than just shopping now and the onus is on us to give them a reason to spend time at our and become the destination of choice for them. Apart from shopping options, entertainment elements – like movies, experience zone, activity zone, rides, 12D movie, Horror House and more – and food options have both become an integrated part of the tenant mix.

Does F&B generate as many footfalls in malls as brands do?

F&B brands or formats of various cuisines and categories are equally important in a retail mix of any mall as compared to other brands. F&B and entertainment gives an additional edge to shopping experience to visitors. Apart from shopping options, F&B formats/ brands provides reasons to visitors for visit and repeat visit to mall. Converting F&B portfolio of any mall to a proper mix of international, national and regional brands or formats gives an added scope to any mall for pulling visitors from a wide range of TG.

Is there need for Omnichannelisation of malls? Your views.

Omnichannelisation of malls is the next step to enhancing the mall culture in India. In near future we have plans of going Omnichannel. We have plans of setting up of interactive mediums of e-portals in mall. This will provide both online and offline shopping experience to customers in mall.

Tell us about your entertainment partners. Why did you choose them?

Our entertainment partners include Priya Entertainment (Bioscope), Game Zone – Self Operated Rides, Lotus Entertainment, Horror House and rides. Most of our partners are regional players.

Do you plan to bring more renowned entertainment brands to your mall?

We plan to introduce new and renowned brands in our mall post-renovation. Although we have limited vacant space (currently we are 94 percent occupied), there is scope for further ventures. Presently, we are in Phase II of renovation and will provide a new set of options to our visitors by the next quarter.

What are your expansion plans?

We are concentrating on enhancing the tenant mix in Junction Mall and improving consumer experience. We are also focusing on expanding our reach to customers in our extended catchment.