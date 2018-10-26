Beccos, Korean designer lifestyle brand, enters Indian market

Beccos, Korean designer brand, has entered the Indian market by opening its first store in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi.

Beccos’s products have been designed by South Korea’s influential product designers like Limhion Pak, Boyeon Kim, Min Woo Lee and Jinhye Choi among others and promises to offer aesthetically pleasing yet functional products for customers.

Dabin Wang, Global CEO, Beccos, said, ‘We are extremely delighted to bring Korea’s much sought lifestyle designer brand, Beccos, to India this year. Our wide range of exquisite products designed by South Korea’s most influential product designers demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovative design, high quality and affordability.

Decoding The Store

The Kamla Nagar store which is spread over 1,500 sq.ft features 900 SKUs and merchandise across all the 8 categories – digital accessories, seasonal products, boutique and bags, stationery and gifts, creative homeware and household items, toys and babycare, fitness and outdoor products and lifestyle products.

The merchandise line-up under these categories comprises of products like daily need household items, mobile accessories, cosmetics, fashion accessories, luggage, home décor, stationary and baby products made with the finest materials and available at reasonable prices.

“We expect fashion and cosmetics to be the fastest-moving items,” said Wang.

Future Plans

Beccos, which currently has presence in four countries, is planning to foray into Egypt.

Apart from this, the brand also plans to open two more stores in India by next week at Netaji Subhash Place and Lajpat Nagar.

According to Wang, “The upcoming store at Lajpat Nagar will be the flagship store of the brand and will spread across 2,000 sq.ft.

“We see tremendous potential in the Indian market and will be expanding our retail presence to 50 stores by mid 2019, across 8 key cities with an investment of over Rs 100 crore and planned revenues of Rs 200-250 crore by FY ending 2019-20. To accelerate our aggressive expansion, we invite franchisees to be our partners in growth. With all the right ingredients, we believe Beccos will be warmly embraced and coveted by the savvy Indian consumer,” he added.

Beccos will be introducing own e-commerce portal early next year, he concluded.