Neeman’s partners with Woolmark Company to launch India’s first men’s shoe made with natural Merino wool

Footwear brand Neeman’s has partnered with The Woolmark Company – the global authority on wool – launched a range of shoes made from Merino wool.

Neeman’s is India’s first footwear brand to use the natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre in its shoes. The eco-conscious company which is leading a culture of sustainability and comfort in the footwear space in India and showcased its timelessly attractive range of men’s shoes in unique experiential zones.

The shoes – conceptualised in America and designed in London – are made from the finest Merino wool from Australia, with the insoles made from plant-based castor bean oil and recycled rubber, which promises to offer the best comfort through all seasons in India. The collection was unveiled at a live un-boxing event to reveal sock-free, odour resistant, flexible and lightweight shoes that inherit all the eco-credentials of Merino wool.

Celebrating the unique organic inclusion in Indian lifestyle through their exclusive men’s shoes, Neeman’s Founder, Taran Chhabra said it was his own personal struggle to find a shoe that could truly provide all-day comfort.

“This led me to look beyond synthetic fibres and my search ended with the naturally versatile Merino wool fibre,” he said.

“Neeman’s has created a path-breaking collection of shoes by using Merino wool from Australia, which is superfine and lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, naturally odour resistant and keeps skin cool and dry even in extreme temperatures,” he added.

“We are focused on bringing truly comfortable footwear that looks good, feels good and is good for the planet. Today, when the whole world is talking of organic and natural resources, we decided to take undervalued ‘comfort’ for wearers to the heart of the shoe industry and follow nature’s path of environmental sustainability using natural fibres along with recycled and renewable materials.”

“Traditionally, wool has been sought as a product for winter because it’s bulky, heavy on the skin. Neeman’s is breaking this myth by using Australian Merino wool, which is superfine, eco-friendly and lightweight,” said Amar Preet, Co-Founder/Director (Operations), Neeman’s.

Ajay Pradhan, Marketing Manager, The Woolmark Company, India said, “The Woolmark Company is looking at innovative ways to showcase the versatility of the Merino wool fibre and this collaboration with Neeman’s allows us to do exactly that. Merino wool is the world’s most revolutionary natural fibre, that’s trans-seasonal, breathable and has a variety of eco-credentials, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe be it in the form of luxury apparel or innovative. We cannot wait for consumers try them and experience the natural benefits and versatility of Merino wool.”

Neeman’s shoe collection comprises joggers (multi-functional lightweight running shoe), classic sneakers with a modern twist, and simple yet elegant loafers, in subtle colours fit for all occasions. Neeman’s shoes are suitable to wear throughout the year with the ability to withstand every weather condition. Each shoe has an upper made from Merino wool and are of high-quality and available at www.neemans.com.