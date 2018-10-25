Pandora opens fifth concept store at New Delhi Terminal 1D

Pandora has recently opened its fifth store at New Delhi Terminal 1D. This will be the third store opening in 2018 for Pandora. The brand launched its first store at DLF Mall of India, Noida in April 2017, followed by Select Citywalk in September 2017, DLF Promenade in April 2018 and Galleria Market Gurgaon in June 2018.

The contemporary and aesthetically designed concept store is located on the ground floor of the domestic airport in the departure holding area of Terminal 1D, New Delhi. The new store carries the entire Pandora jewellery collection available worldwide, including the moments collection, the essence collection, Pandora Rose collection; the all-new 18k gold plated sterling silver-Pandora shine collection.

Pandora has always encouraged women to empower themselves by celebrating their achievements. These collections are designed to capture life’s unforgettable moments at affordable prices.

Speaking on the opening, Kanika Bakshi Talwar and Devika Bakshi, Managing Director, say, “We are proud to enter a different format of a concept store, our first in any airport in the country. This store will cater to a large variety of domestic shoppers outside of Delhi NCR and spread the excitement across various cities. Accessibility to our products would be easier now for travelers and we hope to expand further and provide an opportunity for all Indian consumers to acquire their Pandora products in the near future.”

The Terminal 1D store is a medium size concept store, with all collections available in-store, and is aesthetically designed to give customers ample browsing space to make their shopping experience very comfortable in-transit.