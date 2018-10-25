Crocs to cross 100 stores mark in India by November

Colorado-based footwear company Crocs would open four more stores in Mumbai, Chennai and two other major cities to take the number of stores in India to 100, a senior official of the company said.

According to a PTI report: Crocs India is presently operating 96 stores here and will open four new stores in Bangalore, Surat, Mumbai and Chennai by November.

India is one of the fastest growing markets for Crocs and sixth largest globally and the company is turning towards India to fuel its next phase of growth.

“Currently we are growing at 35 percent y-o-y and it is essential that we keep creating additional touch points to reach closer to the customers in order to sustain this growth,” Michelle Poole, Global SVP and Chief Product & Merchandising Officer, Crocs Inc told PTI.

In addition, Crocs India will also strengthen its presence in Tier-II cities via multi-brand outlets and kiosks.

“Our absolute focus for the next phase of geographical expansion will continue to be on top 6 energy cities in India along with state capitals. Exclusive brand stores are a very important part of our growth strategy,” Deepak Chhabra, CEO & MD, Crocs India told PTI.

The company would also tap the fast growing online channels as part of its distribution strategy.

With the opening of its 100 stores, Crocs will be present in 50 cities in India. Additionally through its presence in MBO channels, the overall offline reach of the brand extends to more than 150 cities.