43.3 pc of consumers spent on summer products this year due to heatwave, says GlobalData

The prolonged heatwave in the UK and major sporting events boosted spending on summer items such as outdoor and gardening products, BBQ food and holiday clothing, with consumers judging Tesco to be the retailer that had promoted its summer ranges the best, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s latest report ‘Summer in the UK 2018’, reveals that 43.3 percent of consumers spent on summer this year, including retail products and leisure. Despite spend on retail dominating, spend on leisure increased as a proportion of overall spending, as UK consumers took advantage of the great weather.

Emily Salter, Retail Analyst at GlobalData commented, “Price continued to drive retailer choice for summer products, as low price was an important influencer for 55.4 percent of food and grocery shoppers, and 54.0 percent of holiday shoppers. The significance of price was despite an increase in perceived financial wellbeing.

“Along with the heatwave, price-focused retailers could take advantage of the 46.6 percent of consumers who watched the FIFA World Cup, thus capitalising on the increase in overall summer spending, with retailers such as ASDA, Primark and Aldi increasing their purchaser shares across summer product categories.”