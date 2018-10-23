Javier Sotomayor, Managing Director, Cinépolis Asia

Javier Sotomayor has been with Cinépolis for 15 years and has worked in Mexico, Central America and India. He was part of the initial team of Cinépolis India and has been part of the Board of Directors since its inception in 2007.

He was in charge of the first international expansion of the company to Central America in 2002 and has occupied various positions at a global level like Marketing, Supply Chain and Business Development. He created and led Cinépolis low-budget cinema concept in Mexico, which accounts for more than 300 screens, so far.

He has over 20 years of experience in start-ups, marketing, business development and strategic planning in the industries of retail, entertainment and financial services.

He is an Industrial and Systems Engineer from Tec de Monterre, with an MBA from “IPADE Business School.