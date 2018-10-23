Toonz Retail expands presence in UP; launches 15th store in Raebareli

The fastest homegrown kids retail chain, Toonz Retail, on the occasion of Dussehra, further expanded its presence in North India – Uttar Pradesh, launching its 15th store in Raebareli.

Successfully operating 105+ stores spread across 52 cities in 15 states, Toonz Retail offers a wide range of products for all needs and occasions of kids from 0-12 years of age.

The new store is spread over an area of 1,500 sq.ft. and offers premium experience and quality to its customers at affordable price range with kid’s apparels starting from Rs 199 and newborn baby wear starting at Rs 69

Toonz Retail new store offers a complete range of exciting kids’ products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys and School Supplies amongst others. Showcasing a wide variety to choose some of the brands which are available includes Toonz flagship brands WOWMOM, SUPERYOUNG and SUPERYOUNG CELEBRATIONS; and other brands like Luvlap, Avent, Chicco, Himalaya, Tiffy Toffey, Mothercare, Mitashi, Funskool and Mattel making it a one-stop shop for parents. In apparel, the collection has been created keeping in mind the current trend, and the collection is all about comfort, attitude and style.

“North India has always been our one of our most preferred markets when it comes expanding our market. At Toonz Retail, we are always on the lookout at expanding more and more, especially in the Tier II and III regions as we see that there is a lot of demand for quality kids products but the options available to them are really less. This makes Uttar Pradesh a potential market for Toonz Retail, hence our newly launched store in Raebareli will cater to the needs of parents and provide them quality products and experience under one roof,” shared Sharad Venkta, Managing Director & CEO Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd.