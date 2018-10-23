Fila opens its flagship heritage store in Pune

After the success of Fila India’s flagship heritage store in Mumbai, Fila has just launched its new heritage store in Pune.

Sneaking its way into the affluent neighborhood of Viman Nagar at the bustling Phoenix Market City mall Pune, the store is a 1,068 sq. ft. mecca for sneakerheads and sports fashion enthusiasts alike.

The bold, oversized, backlit logo is configured to reveal the store’s exteriors from afar. Also reflecting its classic-meets-contemporary vibe with iconic red, white and blue colour palette, the muted store interiors serve as the ideal backdrop to showcase a show-stopping and vibrant Fila Heritage autumn/winter 2018 collection. Global campaign images are displayed around the store as a visual treat to the eyes.

Talking about the store launch, Rohan Batra, MD of Cravatex Brands Ltd. said, “Quick on the heels of our flagship heritage store launch in Mumbai, we are excited to launch our second store in the young, vibrant city of Pune. With a dominantly cosmopolitan and fashionable student community, Pune seemed like the perfect pit stop on the road to taking on the sports fashion segment in India.”