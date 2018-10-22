Home Big Grid Global Retailers in India: Moves, leaps & hurdles

    Global Retailers in India: Moves, leaps & hurdles

    India’s enchantment with foreign brands is no secret but the wheel has now turned to a full circle. Today, it’s the foreign brands that are chasing the Indian consumers. India is poised to become the third largest consumer economy in the world by 2025, its retail market is expected to hit US$ 1.1 trillion by 2020, while e-commerce is expected to grow at 30-40 percent CAGR over the next three years. Clearly, no foreign brand or retailer with global aspirations can risk missing this exuberant market!

    There are several indicators and developments that bolster their belief in India growth saga

    The backdrop of global brands in India

    India’s enchantment with foreign brands is well-known. Even decades ago, Indians – especially the middle-class and the well-heeled – were using a host of global brand products. Those were the days when exclusive brand outlets and department chains had yet to emerge and the imported and locally-made foreign brand merchandise was available through traditional shops only. Swiss food major Nestlé (best known for milk powder, Nescafe and Maggi) and Czech-born shoe brand Bata’s relationship with India dates back to the pre-independence era and is still going strong. Brands and products of US-based (Pond’s cream and soap), Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate toothpaste), Procter & Gamble (Old Spice men’s grooming products and Vicks cold relief ointment, Coca-Cola (beverages) and Kraft Inc (Cadbury’s chocolates); UK’s Horlicks (nourishment drink) and (small appliances), Japan’s Sony and Dutch-born Philips (both consumer electronics) et al have been a part of Indian households for so many years. We are all aware that early 1990’s had opened up a whole new world of retail for Indians – something that only a few had experienced on their foreign travels. McDonald’s, KFC, Levi’s, Adidas et al began setting up stores in the country and their coming was not about the products alone – these brands also brought in with them the modern shopping formats and culture. This was also the time when India’s first mall Spencer’s Plaza opened in 1993 in Chennai. Several home-grown brands and retailers soon followed suit. The modern retail had arrived in India and has continued to progress, despite challenges and evolutionary changes. But, there is an interesting new twist to the tale – although Indians are still hung up on foreign labels; it’s now the foreign brands that are chasing them.

    World’s Top Listed Retailers 2018*

    Company

    Country

    Spain

    Fast Retailing

    Japan

    Sweden

    GAP

    USA

    L Brands

    USA

    Ross Stores

    USA

    Nordstrom

    USA

    Tapestry

    USA

    Holdings

    UK

    Heilan Home

    China

    Christian Dior

    France

    Nike

    USA

    Kering

    France

    Adidas

    Germany

    Hermes International

    France

    USA

    Swatch Group

    Switzerland

    USA

    Falabella

    Chile

    Macy’s

    USA

    Kohl’s

    USA

    Ceconomy

    Germany

    Lotte Shopping

    South Korea

    Next

    UK

    Marks & Spencer, UK

    UK

    JC Penny

    UK

    Mercuries & Associates

    Taiwan

    USA

    Target

    USA

    Costco Wholesale

    US

    Dollarama

    Canada

    Don Quijote Holdings

    Japan

    Seven & i Holdings

    Japan

    Tesco

    UK

    Kroger

    USA

    Couche Tard

    Canada

    Aeon

    Japan

    France

    J Sainsbury

    UK

    Germany

    Wesfarmers

    Australia

    Magnit

    Russia

    Home Depot

    USA

    Lowe’s

    USA

    Kingfisher

    UK

    Richmont

    Switzerland

    Luxottica Group

    Italy

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    USA


    * In no particular order | Source: Forbes

