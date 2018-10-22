Fila opens its second heritage store in Mumbai

Fila launched its flagship heritage store in Mumbai at Fort last month. As part of the brand’s retail expansion plan for the current financial year, they have now opened doors to their second heritage store in Mumbai at Inorbit Mall in Malad.

With Kala Ghoda being the upcoming shopping district for South Mumbai, the second store is strategically located in a popular mall in North Mumbai that sees high footfalls of consumers from other parts of the city.

The Inorbit Malad store aims to attract the millennial customer with its classic-meets-contemporary vibe and is standardized to sync with the brand’s retail design layout across all existing and upcoming stores in India. Characterized with its signature, bold, oversized, backlit logo on the exterior and iconic red, white and blue color palette in the interiors; the design serve as the ideal backdrop to showcase a show-stopping and vibrant Fila Heritage autumn/winter 2018 collection.

Fila has been there for iconic moments, accompanying extraordinary individuals in pursuit of true sport – those who courageously challenge limits and defy expectations through a seamless combination of power and grace.

From its humble textile beginnings in Biella, Italy in 1911 to its historic introduction of colour on the tennis court in 1973, the brand has always taken pride in creating designs as bold and breath-taking as those wearing it. With a philosophy of innovation and a commitment to performance and sophistication, Fila continues to make a statement with styles that are novel in aesthetic and effective in function.