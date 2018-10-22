BillionSmiles announces BonSouth’s first franchised outlet in Pune

BillionSmiles Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., recently announced its plans to launch BonSouth’s first franchised outlet in Pune. The brand’s franchise in Wakad will be innovating with offerings for the Pune market and plans to position itself as a global grill-based buffet restaurant.

With market loving brands like UpSouth and BillionSmiles catering besides BonSouth, today BHPL has more than a dozen of restaurants and serving more than 30 plus companies in its catering business in Bangalore and Pune. After setting presence in these cities with more than 12 restaurants between the various brands, the company is looking forward to set footprints in new markets of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad with UpSouth and BonSouth brands.

UpSouth and BonSouth is also all set for franchise expansions with right associates and franchisee who can share the same vision of customer service, growth and expansion. Today with more than 600 happy working workforce BillionSmiles aspires to add more than 50 restaurants in next 4-5 years in India and International markets.

Commenting on the development, Vijay Abhimanyu, Managing Director, BillionSmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd, shares his views “BonSouth will revamp and will bring a new offering in Pune market with longest lava stone grill on the customer’s table which we call ‘Celebration Table’, serving extensive dishes from Asian cuisine, Indian cuisine and contemporary world fusion.”

He continues, “BonSouth is committed to bring great food quality and variety in grill based buffet servings in a modern casual service format, which is missing in all unlimited serving concepts in market. BonSouth redefines the experience of unlimited buffet serving beyond barbeque and tandoor for you with an upbeat and contemporary touch. We bring Asian and Indian cuisine with contemporary world fusion in a modern format.”

Kumar Gaurav, Vice President, BillionSmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd said, “We are here to create a diversified unique grill based unlimited food serving concept with upscale service in defined environment, where food quality, presentation, convenience and uniqueness are the driving factors. We are looking forward to create an impactful presence in cosmopolitan markets of different metro cities in India through franchising options. A differential franchising model of BonSouth gives great opportunity for company and franchisee to explore India and International markets.”

BonSouth has exciting expansion plans through franchise relationship, where the brand will be creating its presence in major cosmopolitan areas of Pune very soon. Beyond Pune, the brand is also looking forward with many more outlets being set up in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in the coming months.