Shilpa Sharma, Co-founder, Jaypore

Shilpa Sharma is the Co-founder of Jaypore and spearheads Product Design and Buying for the leading online retail portal, curating high on design handcrafted products from India.

With a career spanning over 25 years, she has spent over 16 years in the fashion and lifestyle retail space. She spent twelve years spearheading and driving the growth of Fabindia’s retail network of over a 100 stores across various formats and geographies and ended her innings with them after a successful run driving and managing Product Buying and Merchandising for the entire business.

Prior to this she spent eight years in FMCG Marketing with Marico Industries and Cadbury’s India, and 2 years in advertising.

She quit the corporate life in 2010 and set up her own retail advisory to consult on strategic business advisory projects in retail, and worked on diverse assignments across large and small retailers and entrepreneurs including a large efficiency improvement mandate with luxury fashion brands in India.

She is empanelled with Strategic Advisory Firms for domain expertise based inputs to luxury and lifestyle retail, new entrants and PE investors evaluating investment opportunities in fashion retail. She engages with the handloom and craft sector, mentoring training and skill upgradation programs in minority community initiatives that are committed to empowering women and creating livelihood opportunities for them.

In the course of her entrepreneurial journey, she launched Breakaway – a venture which plans and executes bespoke experiential journeys around India, www.break-away.in. With Breakaway she unearths what is waiting to be discovered and experienced, through travel to known and unknown destinations in India. Her latest venture is a concept restaurant in Goa, Mustard, which is an outcome of a shared passion for food and unique experiences that offers Bengali and French Cuisine, both meeting over Mustard as an ingredients.

She has an MMS from Welingkar Institute of Management Studies Mumbai( Batch of 1989) And a BA in Economics & Statistics from St Xavier’s College Mumbai.