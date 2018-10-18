Bath & Body Works to open first store in Mumbai soon

Major Brands, India’s leading retailer for premier international fashion apparel, accessories and beauty brands is all set to launch Bath & Body Works first store in Mumbai at Palladium soon.

Having established itself as one of the best and most sought after personal essentials and home fragrance brand, the Palladium store will be spread over 900 sq.ft that will allow customers to explore an extensive array of fashion fragrances for the bath, body and home.

From fun and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, Bath & Body Works offers a wide range of world-class fragrances to suit every personality and occasion. Hallmark collections of the brand, including the Signature fragrances and White Barn Home Fragrance will also be available at the store.

Launched in 1990, the brand’s portfolio today comprises over 200 different fragrances including the iconic Sweet Pea, Japanese Cherry Blossom, A Thousand Wishes, Aromatherapy, Hello beautiful as well as new seasonal releases.

Earlier this year, the brand opened two of its flagship stores in New Delhi at Select Citywalk and Mall of India.