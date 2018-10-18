Ajmal Perfumes partners with Parcos

Global home-grown perfume house, Ajmal Perfumes has entered into a strategic association with one of the leading perfume and cosmetics retailer, Parcos.

The alliance aims to reach wider customer base who will now be able to buy Ajmal Perfumes at Parcos stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. Ajmal Perfumes’ premium signature range such as Amber Wood, Amber Musc and the latest launch Aristocrat will be available at the stores.

Ajmal Perfumes, has been creating many memorable and mesmerising fragrances since it’s commencement in the year 1951 and has been a favourite perfume brand for many Indians. Fragrances by Ajmal Perfumes are known for having high quality ingredients and alluring scents.

On the other hand, Parcos is India’s pioneering perfumes and cosmetic retailer, translating brand equity through a qualitative ambience, guaranteed authenticity and expertise.

Speaking on the association, Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer – Ajmal & Sons, India said, “We are ecstatic to partner with renowned brand, Parcos. With this association, we will be able to offer some of the best signature perfumes from Ajmal Perfumes’ portfolio to Parcos loyalists. This will give them an opportunity to experience world of fragrances by Ajmal Perfumes.”