Virat Kohli designs his first sneaker with the PUMA one8 Basket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has dropped his first sneaker collaboration with global sportswear brand PUMA. Designed by Virat exclusively for the brand, the PUMA one8 Basket is a sneaker that fuses Virat’s iconic style with PUMA’s all time classic – the Basket silhouette. Launched in white and black colourways, the shoe which is part of one8’s Autumn Winter ’18 collection, is dropping exclusively in India on October 18.

The iconic Basket from the brand’s archives has a sleek and minimalistic style which is a perfect fit for this collaboration. Bringing together two very unique brands, Virat has worked very closely with PUMA through the entire creative process, carefully curating design and detailing to create a new interpretation of this timeless classic with his unique stamp.

Taking inspiration from a game that he loves and translating his passion to design, Virat’s first sneaker collab features aesthetic influences from cricket. Paying homage to the all-white ensemble of Test cricket, Virat has created a classic white colorway of this shoe. The gold stitching on the premium leather upper is inspired by the stitches on a cricket ball. A translucent iced rubber sole looks futuristic, while the leather upper gives a retro appeal. The logo has been uniquely executed at the heel on the left and right sides to form one8 when joined. Staying true to its heritage, PUMA has brought Virat’s designs to life in a shoe that is not just fashionable but also gives you extra comfort while on the go.

Talking about his new sneaker drop Virat Kohli said, “This is my first sneaker collaboration ever and I am super excited to be doing it with PUMA. I live in my sneakers and wanted us to create a versatile silhouette that would become a wardrobe staple for both men and women. Cricket is a big part of my style so with PUMA I have reinvented the Basket with elements of the sport that reflect in the design of the shoe.”

one8 is Virat Kohli’s brand that celebrates his philosophy and way of life. It is an opportunity for his fans to connect with him on a deeper level, giving them access to an unseen side of his personality. one8 aims to follow his journey closely, grow with him and celebrate his legacy forever.

Priced at Rs 5,999, PUMA one8 Basket sneakers will be available in PUMA stores across India and on puma.com.