Louis Philippe unveils new retail identity at Banjara Hills

Louis Philippe, India’s leading premium menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has launched the new retail identity at Banjara Hills.

The new identity celebrates ‘The Crest’ which is a symbol of craftsmanship and excellence. The sprawling 4,000 sq.ft. store at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad was unveiled by India’s ace cricketer V.V.S Laxman.

Speaking on the occasion, Farida Kaliyadan, COO, Louis Philippe said, “We are delighted to introduce the new retail identity for the brand. Louis Philippe is focused on delivering value through superior craftsmanship, diverse product portfolio and an unmatched retail experience. At present we have 17 stores across Hyderabad and Telangana.”

The revamped outlet houses a wide range of formals, casuals, denims, suits and blazers, and accessories.

As part of launch promotions, Louis Philippe will be giving the two highest billers a chance to win an Apple iPad. That’s not all, the other customers who participate and stand an opportunity to win PVR gift vouchers, ties, pocket squares, LP gift vouchers.