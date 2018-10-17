UAE-based Passion Group to enter India with luxury fine-dining brand

Trèsind, the multi-award winning, critically acclaimed and celebrated, luxury dining brand by U.A.E. based Passion Group is in the process of launching its first (and the brand’s only) outpost in India, at the tony business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, by year end.

With Dubai outpost being a favourite among global celebrities from the field of arts, entertainment, sports and Royalty, Trèsind India promises an unprecedented luxury dining experience. It focuses on the evolution of Indian cuisine, while deriving influences from various culinary cultures of the world.

Sharing the plan Bhupender Nath, Founder & Managing Director, Passion Group said, “We started Trèsind over four years back with the aim to introduce future of Indian food to global audience, taking its revered legacy forward. At Trèsind, since inception, we envisioned showcasing the expansive culinary culture that India has to offer, while continuously innovating and evolving the Trèsind experience. With our deep roots and our love for India, four years hence, we thought it was time to return home, bringing with us our humble contribution to the age-old legacy of Indian food, and presenting to Indian gourmands its next frontier.”

The kitchen will be spearheaded by celebrated Chef Himanshu Saini, who has hosted numerous successful pop-up experiences, over the past few years for connoisseurs in the entertainment capital, with India operations being headed by hospitality veteran and the global Vice President of Passion Group, Zamir Khan.