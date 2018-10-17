Premium organic skincare brand Ikkai launched in India

India’s leading natural beauty brand Lotus Herbals has unveiled Ikkai, a premium organic skincare brand.

Ikkai is a fun beauty care brand for the youth that delivers awesomely convenient organic skincare products in single use packs. Considered to be the ‘Future of Skincare’, Ikkai consists of a range of adorably delicious, happy beauty products that include organic face masks, soufflés and scrubs. The entire range employs potent organic formulations that administer higher concentration of active ingredients in each product to provide safe and natural care effectively. It helps combat the effect of stress, pollution and environmental damage making it one of the finest natural care products available in the market place.

Speaking at the unveiling of Ikkai, Nitin Passi, Director, Lotus Herbals says, “It has been our endeavor to provide the Indian consumer the finest natural care products since we launched Lotus Herbals in 1993. Ikkai is a premium organic skincare brand that caters to the emerging skincare needs of today’s millennials and contemporary women. We are confident that our range of organic face masks, scrubs and soufflés packaged in one time use packs will appeal immensely to our target consumer.”

Ikkai offers an innovative range of skincare products that are made with naturally sourced ingredients and enzymes. Cusotmers can indulge in the goodness of acai berries, blueberries, papaya enzymes , extracts of orange, lemon, carrot oil, almond meal, walnut shell and lot more.

Ikkai products are available at leading e-commerce portals like Nykka, Amazon, Purple and Flipkart. These convenient one time use packs are priced between Rs 75 to Rs 325 for the combo packs.