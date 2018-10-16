Gulabs partners with Future Retail’s Foodhall

Gulabs, the makers of hand-crafted Indian snacks, has partnered with Foodhall, the premium lifestyle food superstore from Future Retail.

Under this partnership, the much sought after Khakhras from Gulabs will be available at Foodhall stores in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Customers will be able to buy Tiny Khakhras, Moongadi Khakhras, Ajwain Khakhras and Methi Khakhras from ten Foodhall outlets present across these cities. The handcrafted crunchy Khakhras are vacuum packed to maintain freshness and shelf life.

Commenting on the partnership, Ruchika Gupta, VP – Sales and Marketing of Gulabs said, “Gulabs’ partnerships with various top notch brands is growing and Foodhall fits perfectly into our scheme of things. Foodhall is a premium lifestyle food superstore and it rightly targets our customer audience.”

Jay Jhaveri, COO at Foodhall said, “At Foodhall, we have always believed in selling the best of international and local produce to our customers. With our partnership with Gulabs, our customers will be able to buy a wide range of Khakhras from our stores. With the festive season around the corner, this can be a good healthy snack that can also be served to guests.”