United Breweries forays into non-alcoholic beverage segment

United Breweries Limited (UBL) has forayed into the non-alcoholic beverage segment with the launch of Kingfisher Radler in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company said Friday.

According to a PTI report: The introduction of Radler caters to a segment of health-conscious, young adults who are on the lookout for a refreshing new alternative, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

“United Breweries is widening its product portfolio and addressing new consumers and new consumption occasions. This product category, malt based non-alcoholic beverage, is growing fast in Europe and we are pioneering the effort in India,” Ramesh Visvanathan, Chief New Business Officer, UBL was quoted by PTI as saying.

The product would be made widely available across outlets carrying soft drinks, through company’s new distribution network for non-alcoholic beverages, he added.

The company will also launch Kingfisher Radler in Karnataka.