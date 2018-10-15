Home Food United Breweries forays into non-alcoholic beverage segment

United Breweries forays into non-alcoholic beverage segment

(UBL) has forayed into the non-alcoholic beverage segment with the launch of in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company said Friday.

The introduction of Radler caters to a segment of health-conscious, young adults who are on the lookout for a refreshing new alternative

“United Breweries is widening its product portfolio and addressing new consumers and new consumption occasions. This product category, malt based non-alcoholic beverage, is growing fast in Europe and we are pioneering the effort in India,” , Chief New Business Officer, UBL was quoted by PTI as saying.

The product would be made widely available across outlets carrying soft drinks, through company’s new distribution network for non-alcoholic beverages, he added.

The company will also launch Kingfisher Radler in Karnataka.