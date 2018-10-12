Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder, HRX

Afsar Zaidi is the Co-Founder of HRX, the first of its kind celebrity-owned brand in India. HRX is a consortium between Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. The brand has been envisioned to serve as a platform for bringing likeminded people together to endorse the philosophy of becoming the best version of them. The brand focuses on active, fitness and lifestyle related products and draws heavily from Hrithik’s work ethic, his incredible story of overcoming various setbacks and of course, his identity as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.

“HRX today is one of its kind strategic partnership between a celebrity incubated brand and a leading e-fashion retailer in an equity model. The mission of this brand is to impact, transform and empower a billion people to be their own hero. We wanted to create a legacy that could redefine fashion fitness. It is a service that we provide to the consumer. It is a creative journey that we have embarked upon to make it the first of its kind brand of India created around a celebrity. There is no comparison with any other brand of this stature and HRX is a quintessentially unique brand “ comments Afsar on HRX.

Under Afsar Zaidi’s leadership and vision, HRX has managed an impressive portfolio of liaisons including Fashion partnership with Myntra and fitness alliance with Curefit. The brand has been successfully delving into new media marketing initiatives including in film branding, digital content and successful ATL campaigns. The endeavor is to constantly grow HRX across new categories, new businesses and new markets.

Afsar Zaidi has prior extensive experience in Sales and Marketing and Business Development. He has also been involved in setting up divisions of an IT Sales Company in Bangalore and Dubai.