From Clicks To Bricks: HRX to open EBOs next fiscal

Hrithik Roshan-backed fashion brand HRX is gearing up to launch its exclusive brand outlets next fiscal.

Explaining it further, Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder, HRX told Indiaretailing in an exclusive interview, “The first store of HRX will be opening in Bengaluru and then we will be expanding to other cities like Pune, Delhi/ NCR and Mumbai.”

The brand is currently weighing both the options – malls and high-streets to open the stores. The average size of the store is expected to be around 2,000 sq.ft.

“We will continue to sell online through Myntra and Jabong. Offline stores will let consumers touch and feel the product and will help us get instant feedback. This will further increase the scope of product improvment and developing new categories,” said Zaidi.

Soon, HRX will also be foraying into performance wear by launching Metalite- first high performance shoes.

According to Zaidi, “Footwear has seen a great upsurge lately. From contibuting 35 percent to the overall sales the numbers have gone up to 50 percent.”

From past two year, the brand which has been growing 100 percent year-on-year, is targeting Rs 300 crore revenue for the current fiscal.