Neelesh Talathi

Chief Financial Officer

Pepperfry

Neelesh Talathi joined Pepperfry as Chief Financial Officer in May this year. He leads strategy, financial planning, accounting, legal and corporate affairs for Pepperfry.com.

Neelesh Talathi is a seasoned executive who has close to two decades of experience overseeing large finance organizations for high-growth multinationals.

He began his career with Hindustan Unilever and worked there for over 17 years across multiple geographies and businesses in roles such as Director, Financial Analytics at Unilever PLC and CFO of Unilever Mashreq.

His last assignment prior to joining Pepperfry was with Vedanta Resources PLC as CFO of Vedanta’s Iron Ore Division.

Neelesh is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Management Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI) and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Mumbai University.