Kajol named brand ambassador of skin care brand Charmis

Actress Kajol has been named the brand ambassador of skin care brand Charmis.

The new TV campaign, featuring the actress, captures the values and essence of the brand – “Achchaai Jo Chehre Par Nazar Aaye”. It has been rolled out to celebrate the goodness, painstakingly nurtured and instilled in children by every mother, said a statement,

“The Charmis film simply underlines a basic truth that while goodness is about character, integrity, honesty, kindness, moral courage, but above all, goodness is about how you treat other people. Being an ambassador makes me feel good and trustworthy; both aspects being important to me as a person and an artist,” said Kajol.

The campaign recognises and celebrates the lessons best learnt from mothers – ‘Maa ki Seekh’ and how they guide children to make the right choices as they navigate through the maze of life and respond to challenges and conflicts thrown up each day.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “It is a moment of pride for us to reintroduce Charmis, a brand that has been loved by consumers for over eight decades, in a fresh new look. We are excited to introduce a great new sensorial with SPF 30 and above all with a delightful new TV campaign.”

The new TVC developed by the creative team at Contract and film director Ram Madhvani of Equinox, showcase the heartfelt moment of a young boy, who when faced with a dilemma, decides to follow the value of goodness and the teachings learnt from his mother – brave boys don’t hit girls.