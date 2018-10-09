PropShop24 launches 50 new jewellery brands, targets 30 pc MOM increase in the growth

The Curators of Cool, PropShop24 has announced the launch of India’s biggest hand-picked collection of jewellery from independent brands in India.

Their jewellery collection represents a new paradigm of beauty that sparkles, designed for the top fashion luminaries in the country especially for millennials who prefer keeping their fashion game on point but are constantly looking for pocket-friendly options.

Serving for more than 5 years, PropShop24 has been committed on getting the crème de la crème products at your doorstep. They already have the loyalty of a huge chunk of millennials and are planning to go deeper in the Indian market with their jewellery launch.

The first edition of their carefully curated jewellery witnesses new age brands like Artsie Vile, Chic Therapy, ACOV, De’ Anma, Micare, Eterno and many more which are as innovative, quirky and a la mode as PropShop24, making it the go-to destination for the fashion forward.

The collection features buzz-worthy products like dainty earrings, statement rings, galactic body chains, Elysian bracelets and hair accessories. PropShop24 drew its inspiration from the fact that women have always worn jewellery but that aspect has always been relegated to royalty or cultural contexts. However, with a change in trends, for the contemporary woman, jewellery is not just what she wears on her important occasions but a way to complement that everyday look, stay on trend and maybe spark off a new one as well.

Speaking on the launch Amtosh Singh, Co-founder of PropShop24, opines, “We are delighted to announce our venture into jewellery with our all-encompassing collection and look forward to provide our customers the best brands from across the country under one umbrella with a continued focus on careful curation. We are expecting the traffic on our platform to grow and sales to increase by 30% thanks to the new category launch. With this newly launched collection, we promise to be a one-stop destination for jewellery lovers.”

In August 2018, PropShop24 has closed its first round of funding of US $500,000 from private equity firm and plans to expand exponentially. With the introduction of a wide collection of curated styles and a special emphasis on design, PropShop24 aims to appeal to a wide range of customers.