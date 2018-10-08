ShopClues launches international store

Further diversifying its robust bouquet of products and services in order to stay up to date with global trends, ShopClues, India’s first online marketplace, has announced the launch of its new online International Store.

The marketplace has partnered with prominent international aggregators to offer stylish apparels, trendy mobile accessories and innovative home décor starting with prices as low as Rs 125.

Aimed at expanding the range of value for money products, the International Store will have products spanning across 117 categories. Sourced from leading International aggregators from various countries, the store will offer products that are affordable, fashionable and in line with the current trends across categories.

Speaking on the launch of the International Store, Radhika Ghai, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues said, “As a brand, ShopClues has always been focused on partnering with the right aggregators to give our valued customers an expansive and diverse product range at affordable prices. Our new International Store will bring in freshness and excitement to the product catalog, with an interesting range of products that are not seen usually in the Indian market. We are glad to partner with international aggregators who enable us to provide our customers with a wider range of innovative products at better prices. This is our first collaboration and we will be looking at more tie-ups with other countries in the near future.”

The International Store has been live on ShopClues from October 06, 2018 onwards. ShopClues will align the logistics for the International Store through their existing tie-ups. Customers can avail the new and exciting range of products from the International Store within 15-20 days without any additional shipping charges.