Mobile phone firms slash prices up to 62 pc on Flipkart for festive season

Mobile phone firms slash prices up to 62 pc on Flipkart for...

Mobile phone companies have announced to slash their handset prices by up to 62 percent for upcoming four day sale at e-commerce portal Flipkart starting October 11.

According to a PTI report: Mobile handset major Samsung has announced Rs 20,000 discount on its newly launched smartphone Galaxy S8 which currently sells at Rs 49,000 a unit.

“Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 29,990 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000,” Samsung said in a statement.

Panasonic will sell its 4G smartphone P91 at discount of 62 percent for Rs 2,990 during the Big Billion Day (BBD) sale period. This smartphone is already available for Rs 3,999 at Flipkart’s rival portal Amazon.

Huawei’s Honor brand has slashed prices of its 4G smartphones in the range of Rs 500-Rs 8,000 for BBD sale. It will offer high end Honor 10 smartphone by Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,999 a unit for BBD sale.

Asus has will sell its newly launched 4G smartphones with discount in the range of Rs 1000-2000 a unit.

In the budget smartphone segment, priced below Rs 10,000 a unit, Oppo’s sub-brand RealMe, Transsion’s Infinix, Opp A71 will sell their handsets with discount in the range of Rs 2,000-Rs 4000 a unit on select models.

Flipkart claims to have witnessed 100 percent growth in sale of budget smartphones from its platform between festive season sale it held a year ago till date.

“Budget smartphone is one of our the fastest growing segments. In the run up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100% growth, over the same period last year. This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices,” Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director – Mobiles, Flipkart was quoted by PTI as saying.

Rajagopal has earlier claimed that the company has close to 65 percent share in smartphones segment sold online expect this share to settle in the range of 70-75 percent by after the festive season sale is over.

The BBD sale is starting from mid-night of October 10 but sale of smartphones will begin next day.