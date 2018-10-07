Little Street introduces fashionable winter wear for tots and tweens

Kidswear brand Little Street brings out the new trends of clothes which influences lifestyles. The brand has launched sweatshirts in round necks with hoodies and collars for both boys and girls, available in a variety of fashion fabrics. The winter wear collection also includes fashion track pants.

At present, the brand offers product range for 2 to 14 years, majorly in tees and tops. The brand’s core customers are families that believe in keeping their children fashionable and trendy. “Little Street has always been an amazing and economic range to buy from. It is for customers who believe in quality and affordable yet fashionable clothes. We focus on the comfort and ease of kids clothing,” says Praveen Gupta, MD, Little Street.

The brand is planning on expanding its collection to toddlers too, soon.

The theme of the latest winter collection is based on pastels. “The idea is to focus on these soft and lovable colours which parents lovingly choose for their children and which positively influence a child. They bring out the fun and make the collection more attractive,” says Gupta.

The brand has a strong presence in the North India, North-East, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

With an annual growth rate of 40 percent, the brand clocked a turnover of Rs. 6 crore last year, and it aims to accomplish a turnover of Rs. 25 crore in the near future.

Gupta shares, “We run our business successfully via distributors and cater to 880 multi-brand stores. In the near future – 2018-19 – we’re planning to open 25 exclusive brand outlets.”

“The areas which we have not covered yet include Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. We will be focusing on them once we achieve the targets we have set for ourselves in our current focused areas,” he concludes.