Rebirth of Retail Malls: New, Improved & Revitalized

The Indian retail sector has metamorphosed significantly over the last few decades. Rapid urbanization and digitization, rising disposable incomes and lifestyle changes of particularly the middle-class has led to a major revolution in the retail sector, projected to grow from US $672 billion in 2017 to US $1.3 trillion in 2020. Evolving rapidly from usual 'kirana shops' to large multi-format stores offering global experience to the e-commerce model that is highly technology-driven, the Indian retail sector has evolved…

